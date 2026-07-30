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Home > Sports > Newcastle manager Howe steps down with immediate effect – reports

Newcastle manager Howe steps down with immediate effect – reports

Newcastle manager Howe steps down with immediate effect – reports

Written By:
Published: July 30, 2026 19:38:04 IST

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Newcastle manager Howe steps down with immediate effect – reports

VIDEO SHOWS: ARCHIVE OF EDDIE HOWE WHO HAS LEFT HIS ROLE AS NEWCASTLE UNITED MANAGER COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 30, 2026 7:38 PM IST
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Newcastle manager Howe steps down with immediate effect – reports

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Newcastle manager Howe steps down with immediate effect – reports

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Newcastle manager Howe steps down with immediate effect – reports
Newcastle manager Howe steps down with immediate effect – reports
Newcastle manager Howe steps down with immediate effect – reports
Newcastle manager Howe steps down with immediate effect – reports

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