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Home > Sports > Nia Suardiaz reclaims Surf-Freestyle world championship title

Nia Suardiaz reclaims Surf-Freestyle world championship title

Nia Suardiaz reclaims Surf-Freestyle world championship title

Written By:
Published: July 27, 2026 21:35:06 IST

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Nia Suardiaz reclaims Surf-Freestyle world championship title

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF WINGFOIL WORLD CUP 2026 TEMPLATE ONLY, SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 27, 2026 9:35 PM IST
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Nia Suardiaz reclaims Surf-Freestyle world championship title
Nia Suardiaz reclaims Surf-Freestyle world championship title
Nia Suardiaz reclaims Surf-Freestyle world championship title
Nia Suardiaz reclaims Surf-Freestyle world championship title

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