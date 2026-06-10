Record eight players aged 40-plus set to feature at 2026 FIFA World Cup

Washington DC (US), June 10 (ANI): The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature a record eight players aged 40 or older in squad selections for the tournament, which will be staged across Canada, Mexico, and the United States–surpassing by one the total number of such players who have appeared across all previous 22 editions combined, according to Reuters.

The oldest player expected at the FIFA World Cup is Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who will be 43 at the tournament and, if he plays, would become the second-oldest World Cup appearance-maker in history behind Egypt’s Essam El Hadary, who played at 45 against Saudi Arabia in 2018. However, Gordon is likely to serve as backup to first-choice keeper Angus Gunn.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo will be the oldest outfield player at 41 and is set to feature in a record sixth World Cup. He shares that milestone with 40-year-old Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and Lionel Messi, who turns 39 later this month.

Other players aged over 40 at this tournament include Cape Verde’s debutant goalkeeper Vozinha and Germany’s 2014 World Cup winner Manuel Neuer, who is aiming to recover from a calf injury in time to feature against Curacao in Houston on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera will turn 40 next Tuesday, a day after Uruguay open their Group H campaign against Saudi Arabia in Miami.

FIFA has confirmed a record-breaking participation for the 2026 World Cup, with final squad lists revealing 1,248 players from 48 nations set to compete in the expanded global tournament.

Notably, the 2026 World Cup will feature more teams, players and matches than any previous edition of the marquee event, as per the FIFA Website.

Argentina are the reigning champion of the World Cup after winning the 2022 tournament in Qatar. Led by legendary footballer Lionel Messi, Argentina defeated France in a thrilling final decided on penalties (4-2) after the match ended 3-3 in extra time. (ANI)

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