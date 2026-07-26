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Home > Business > Commerce Department reviews Flue-Cured Virginia tobacco market in Andhra, examines measures to protect interest of farmers

Commerce Department reviews Flue-Cured Virginia tobacco market in Andhra, examines measures to protect interest of farmers

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EIL signs MoU with DGMA to provide technical consultancy for maritime projects

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Last updated: July 26, 2026 23:25:13 IST

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Commerce Department reviews Flue-Cured Virginia tobacco market in Andhra, examines measures to protect interest of farmers

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The Department of Commerce is closely monitoring the market situation for Flue-Cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco in Andhra Pradesh and is examining measures to safeguard the interests of farmers in coordination with the state government, the Tobacco Board and other stakeholders, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The assurance came during a visit by a Department of Commerce delegation, led by Additional Secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav, to Andhra Pradesh on July 25 to review the prevailing market situation for FCV tobacco.

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According to a release, the delegation participated in a meeting chaired by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, which was also attended by the Chairman and Executive Director of the Tobacco Board.

The discussions focused on protecting the interests of FCV tobacco growers and exploring long-term measures to ensure stability in the sector.

During the visit, the delegation also inspected the Tobacco Board’s auction platform at Vellampalli, where officials reviewed the ongoing auction process and interacted with farmers to understand the prevailing market conditions.

The ministry said the delegation appreciated the “transparent and orderly conduct of the auctions by the Tobacco Board.”

Additional Secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav assured growers that “the Government of India is closely monitoring the evolving market situation.”

He said in coordination with the Government of Andhra Pradesh, the Tobacco Board and other stakeholders, the Government is actively examining appropriate measures to safeguard the interests of FCV tobacco farmers.

The visit was part of the Centre’s review of the FCV tobacco market in Andhra Pradesh, one of India’s key tobacco-producing states, amid efforts to ensure market stability and protect growers’ interests, the ministry said. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 26, 2026 11:25 PM IST
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Tags: Andhra Pradeshdepartment-of-commercefcv-tobaccoN Chandrababu Naidunitin-kumar-yadavtobacco-growerstobacco-market

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Commerce Department reviews Flue-Cured Virginia tobacco market in Andhra, examines measures to protect interest of farmers

Commerce Department reviews Flue-Cured Virginia tobacco market in Andhra, examines measures to protect interest of farmers

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Commerce Department reviews Flue-Cured Virginia tobacco market in Andhra, examines measures to protect interest of farmers
Commerce Department reviews Flue-Cured Virginia tobacco market in Andhra, examines measures to protect interest of farmers
Commerce Department reviews Flue-Cured Virginia tobacco market in Andhra, examines measures to protect interest of farmers
Commerce Department reviews Flue-Cured Virginia tobacco market in Andhra, examines measures to protect interest of farmers

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