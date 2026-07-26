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Home > Hollywood > Tom Holland admits promoting some of his movies were hard because "they were sh**"

Tom Holland admits promoting some of his movies were hard because "they were sh**"

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Arshdeep Singh makes relationship with actor-model Samreen Kaur Instagram official

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Last updated: July 26, 2026 22:57:17 IST

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Tom Holland admits promoting some of his movies were hard because "they were sh**"

Washington DC [US], July 26 (ANI): Tom Holland admitted that while some movies have been “really easy” to promote, there were certain films in his filmography that weren’t as easy to promote, reported Deadline.

The actor, whose movies ‘The Odyssey’ and ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ are in theatres this summer, admitted that while those press tours have been “really easy,” some of his past films were “shit” and not as easy to promote.

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“I’m absolutely loving it. When you’re doing press for movies you’re really proud of, it’s really easy. Because when they ask you questions about why people should go and watch this movie, you’re not lying to anyone. You really think people should go see it,” said Tom Holland as quoted by Deadline.

Holland continued, “I’ve had experiences before when people say, ‘Why should you see this movie?’ And in the back of your mind, you’re like, ‘You shouldn’t, because it’s shit,'” as quoted by Deadline.

With ‘The Odyssey’ crossing the 300M USD global mark in its first week, Holland has also been promoting his fourth MCU solo outing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, hitting theatres on July 31.

The Odyssey follows Odysseus (Matt Damon) through the incredible trials and mythical encounters he faces on his decade-long journey home to wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway) and son Telemachus (Holland) after the Trojan War.

As for his upcoming movie, in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’, Holland reprises his role as the titular web-slinger alter ego of Peter Parker, four years after Dr Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) spell that made the world forget him. Now anonymously protecting New York City as Spider-Man while his powers go through a strange and dangerous evolution, reported Deadline. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 26, 2026 10:57 PM IST
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Tags: entertainmentMatt Damonmovie-promotionSpider-Manthe odysseytom holland

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Tom Holland admits promoting some of his movies were hard because "they were sh**"

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Tom Holland admits promoting some of his movies were hard because "they were sh**"

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Tom Holland admits promoting some of his movies were hard because "they were sh**"
Tom Holland admits promoting some of his movies were hard because "they were sh**"
Tom Holland admits promoting some of his movies were hard because "they were sh**"
Tom Holland admits promoting some of his movies were hard because "they were sh**"

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