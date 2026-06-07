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Home > Sports > "Scariest experience": Seven-time Olympic gold-medallist Simone Biles reveals recent health scare

"Scariest experience": Seven-time Olympic gold-medallist Simone Biles reveals recent health scare

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/daughter-of-a-mason-bengals-ritu-mondal-boots-olympic-dreams-with-double-gold-at-world-yogasana-championships-202620260607185217"> <p class="title">Daughter of a mason, Bengal's Ritu Mondal boots Olympic dreams with double gold at World Yogasana Championships 2026</p> <a>

Daughter of a mason, Bengal's Ritu Mondal boots Olympic dreams with double gold at World Yogasana Championships 2026

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 7, 2026 21:30:13 IST

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"Scariest experience": Seven-time Olympic gold-medallist Simone Biles reveals recent health scare

Washington [US], June 7 (ANI): Simone Biles, the seven-time Olympic gymnastics champion, shared on social media that she recently experienced a health scare.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, Biles shared an Instagram story showing her right wrist wrapped with what appeared to be hospital patient identification bands, according to Olympics.com.

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While she did not reveal the details of the medical emergency, the USA gymnast described it as one of the “scariest” moments of her life.

“I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age. But almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card earlier this week. This was one of, if not the scariest, experience of my life,” she wrote in an Instagram story.

Biles said the health scare was particularly scary, especially as her husband, Jonathan Owens, was away in Indianapolis for training with the Indianapolis Colts during the incident.

“Especially since Jonathan was in Indy for practices. I’ve been in bed resting this week, I’ll explain sooner or later, but s/o to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited & or sent flowers,” she said.

Notably, Biles has not competed since her four-medal haul, including three golds, at the Paris 2024 Olympics. With seven gold, two silver and two bronze medals, Biles is among the most decorated gymnasts in Olympic history.

Last week, in an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais, as per Olympics.com, Biles said she remains undecided about competing in a fourth Olympics at Los Angeles 2028. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 7, 2026 9:30 PM IST
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Tags: health scareolympic-gymnasticssimone-biles

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"Scariest experience": Seven-time Olympic gold-medallist Simone Biles reveals recent health scare

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"Scariest experience": Seven-time Olympic gold-medallist Simone Biles reveals recent health scare
"Scariest experience": Seven-time Olympic gold-medallist Simone Biles reveals recent health scare
"Scariest experience": Seven-time Olympic gold-medallist Simone Biles reveals recent health scare
"Scariest experience": Seven-time Olympic gold-medallist Simone Biles reveals recent health scare

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