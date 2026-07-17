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Home > Sports > "Stopping Harry Kane will be France's biggest challenge": Gurpreet Singh Sandhu previews FIFA World Cup third-place play-off

"Stopping Harry Kane will be France's biggest challenge": Gurpreet Singh Sandhu previews FIFA World Cup third-place play-off

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/associate-captains-slam-iccs-revamped-odi-world-cup-format-call-reduced-opportunities-incredibly-disappointing20260717182625"> <p class="title">Associate captains slam ICC's revamped ODI World Cup format, call 'reduced opportunities incredibly disappointing'</p> <a>

Associate captains slam ICC's revamped ODI World Cup format, call 'reduced opportunities incredibly disappointing'

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Last updated: July 17, 2026 19:10:11 IST

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"Stopping Harry Kane will be France's biggest challenge": Gurpreet Singh Sandhu previews FIFA World Cup third-place play-off

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): The FIFA World Cup 2026 may have reached its final weekend, but France and England still have plenty to play for as two of world football’s biggest nations battle for third place.

ZEE5 expert and Indian national team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu believes England captain Harry Kane could once again be the decisive figure, with France facing a difficult tactical puzzle if they are to finish their campaign on a high.

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“If Harry Kane starts, he’ll be England’s biggest threat. His ability to drop into midfield, link play and create space for runners makes him extremely difficult to defend against. That’s exactly how England created problems in the semi-final, and France’s centre-backs will have to decide whether to follow him or hold their shape. Getting that balance right will be one of the biggest tactical battles of the match,” he said, according to a press release from ZEE 5.

Sandhu also expects both coaches to carefully manage the emotional aftermath of their semi-final defeats, while hinting that individual milestones could still shape team selection.

“After missing out on the final, motivation is naturally a challenge, but representing your country at a FIFA World Cup should always be enough incentive. We could see a few changes to the starting XIs, but I still expect someone like Kylian Mbappe to play. The Golden Boot is still within reach, and he’s the kind of player who always wants to be on the pitch,” he added.

Having studied both semi-final defeats, Sandhu believes each side has clear defensive lessons to learn and said, “France’s problems weren’t just individual mistakes. Their second goal conceded came because two defenders were attracted to the same player, while midfield runners weren’t tracked. England’s issue was different–they became too passive after taking the lead. Against elite opposition, if you spend too long defending deep, fatigue sets in and eventually mistakes happen.”

Looking beyond Saturday’s contest, Sandhu believes both teams remain among the strongest international sides despite falling short of the final.

“Both France and England have built squads with a strong mix of experienced players and young talent. Reaching the latter stages of major tournaments consistently isn’t a coincidence. This World Cup will only add to that experience, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see both nations challenging for another World Cup final in the future,” he concluded.

Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE and exclusively on Zee 5 in Hindi, English, Malayalam, and Bangla.

France and England are battling for third place after losing their matches against Spain and Argentina, respectively. Spain and Argentina will clash for the title in New York on Sunday (local time). (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 17, 2026 7:10 PM IST
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Tags: defensive-lessonsFIFA World Cup 2026france-englandGolden BootGurpreet Singh Sandhuharry-kaneKylian Mbappemidfield-runnerssemi-final-defeattactical-puzzleteam selectionthird-place-match

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"Stopping Harry Kane will be France's biggest challenge": Gurpreet Singh Sandhu previews FIFA World Cup third-place play-off

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"Stopping Harry Kane will be France's biggest challenge": Gurpreet Singh Sandhu previews FIFA World Cup third-place play-off
"Stopping Harry Kane will be France's biggest challenge": Gurpreet Singh Sandhu previews FIFA World Cup third-place play-off
"Stopping Harry Kane will be France's biggest challenge": Gurpreet Singh Sandhu previews FIFA World Cup third-place play-off
"Stopping Harry Kane will be France's biggest challenge": Gurpreet Singh Sandhu previews FIFA World Cup third-place play-off

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