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Home > Sports > Ridhima leads by two shots in 10th Leg of Women's Pro Tour

Ridhima leads by two shots in 10th Leg of Women's Pro Tour

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/india-u17-womens-camp-begins-in-bengaluru-ahead-of-afc-u17-womens-asian-cup-2027-qualifiers20260717175519"> <p class="title">India U17 women's camp begins in Bengaluru ahead of AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers</p> <a>

India U17 women's camp begins in Bengaluru ahead of AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers

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Last updated: July 17, 2026 18:16:19 IST

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Ridhima leads by two shots in 10th Leg of Women's Pro Tour

Kolar (Karnataka) [India], July 17 (ANI): Ridhima Dilawari got over a late double bogey to extend her overnight lead from one to two shots after two rounds at the tenth leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Zion Hills Golf County. Ridhima, a three-time winner this season, had five birdies against two bogeys and a double bogey on the Par-17th. The birdie on the closing hole eased the pain as she carded a 1-under 71 after a first-round 68.

At 5-under 139, Ridhima is two shots clear of Amandeep Drall (69-72) and Vidhatri Urs (69-72).

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Vani Kapoor, winner last week, dropped as many as four bogeys, including back-to-back lapses on the eighth and the ninth, as she shot 1-over 73 and is sole fourth.

Young Saanvi Somu, armed with the experience of playing on the Ladies Access Tour in Europe, had a great start with four birdies in the first six holes. However, she lost that momentum as there were no more birdies and instead, she had two double bogeys on the Par-3 seventh and the Par-4 12th. She parred the rest and is even par 144 with cards of 71-73.

Ridhima has been in good form this season, though she was some way off from the wins in the last two starts. The Order of Merit leader had two early birdies on the second and the fourth but gave away a shot on the eighth to turn in 1-under. A bogey on the 12th brought her to even par but back-to-back birdies on the 14th and the 15th restored some order before she ran into a double bogey on the Par-4 17th. A closing birdie on the 18th was a soothing balm.

Young stars Kashika Misra (72-73), Mannat Brar (73-74) and Riya Jadon (73-75) were sixth, seventh and eighth respectively while five players, Ananya Datar (72-77), Jasmine Shekar (74-75), Anvvi Dahiya (76-73), Karishma Govind (76-73) and Anvitha Narender (78-71) were tied ninth at 5-over 149.

Local star Ananti Vivek (74-76), who trains at Zion Hills, was the top amateur alongside Heena Kang (76-74) and Shreshta Shukla (78-72). They were 6-over 150.

The cut fell at 155 with 34 players advancing to the third and final round. Prominent names missing the cut included Seher Atwal, Shweta Mansingh and Durga Nittur. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 17, 2026 6:16 PM IST
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Ridhima leads by two shots in 10th Leg of Women's Pro Tour

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Ridhima leads by two shots in 10th Leg of Women's Pro Tour

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Ridhima leads by two shots in 10th Leg of Women's Pro Tour
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