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Home > Sports > T Natarajan lauds Aionion Corporate Champions Trophy, says it inspires young talent

T Natarajan lauds Aionion Corporate Champions Trophy, says it inspires young talent

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/football-will-flourish-aiff-president-kalyan-chaubey-highlights-khelo-india-push-in-west-bengal20260712201133"> <p class="title">"Football will flourish": AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey highlights Khelo India push in West Bengal</p> <a>

"Football will flourish": AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey highlights Khelo India push in West Bengal

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Last updated: July 12, 2026 23:56:13 IST

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T Natarajan lauds Aionion Corporate Champions Trophy, says it inspires young talent

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 12 (ANI): Indian cricketer Natarajan attended the closing ceremony of the Aionion Corporate Champions Trophy 2026 here and lauded the initiative, saying it creates a very positive atmosphere and serves as a great source of motivation for many youngsters.

Speaking to reporters, Natarajan said initiatives like these motivate aspiring athletes and help them gain recognition.

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“I am extremely happy. I really appreciate this kind of initiative. It creates a very positive atmosphere and serves as a great source of motivation for many youngsters,” he said.

The left-arm pacer said corporate tournaments play an important role in identifying talented players and giving them opportunities to progress in tCORPOheir sporting careers.

“Organising tournaments like this gives talented players an opportunity to showcase their abilities and gain recognition. It is a wonderful platform for aspiring athletes,” Natarajan said.

Encouraging youngsters to make the most of the opportunities available today, the cricketer said the current generation has far more avenues for success across different fields than in the past.

“Today, every field offers good opportunities, unlike in the past. The youngsters here should make the best use of these opportunities and work hard to achieve success,” he added. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 12, 2026 11:56 PM IST
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Tags: aionion-corporate-champions-trophychennaicricketerindiaT Natarajantamil nadu

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T Natarajan lauds Aionion Corporate Champions Trophy, says it inspires young talent

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T Natarajan lauds Aionion Corporate Champions Trophy, says it inspires young talent
T Natarajan lauds Aionion Corporate Champions Trophy, says it inspires young talent
T Natarajan lauds Aionion Corporate Champions Trophy, says it inspires young talent
T Natarajan lauds Aionion Corporate Champions Trophy, says it inspires young talent

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