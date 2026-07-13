Regional tensions escalate as Iran targets Gulf nations; OIC and neighbors condemn "flagrant" attacks

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], July 13 (ANI): A wave of regional instability has gripped the Middle East following reports of widespread Iranian attacks targeting multiple Gulf nations in response to US strikes in Tehran, drawing sharp condemnation from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and triggering formal diplomatic protests as the standoff on the Strait of Hormuz continues.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the OIC General Secretariat strongly denounced Iranian attacks targeting Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Jordan.

The organisation labelled the strikes a “flagrant and ongoing violation” of national sovereignty and a direct breach of the principles of good-neighbourliness.

The OIC further criticised Iran’s ongoing disruption of international trade and attacks on commercial vessels, stating that these actions violate international law and the charters of both the United Nations and the OIC.

Warning that such escalations threaten regional security, the OIC reaffirmed its full solidarity with the targeted nations and supported their right to take measures to safeguard their security and territorial integrity.

“The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the Iranian attacks against the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, the State of Qatar, the Sultanate of Oman and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, which constitute a flagrant and ongoing violation of the sovereignty of these states and a breach of the principles of good-neighbourliness based on mutual respect,” it stated.

“The General Secretariat affirms that these ongoing attacks and Iran’s continued aggression against commercial vessels and obstruction of international trade constitute a clear violation of international law, the Charter of the United Nations and the Charter of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and are likely to undermine international efforts to restore security and stability in the region,” it added.

Meanwhile, Oman took direct diplomatic action, claiming drone strikes on sites in the Musandam and Al Wusta governorates. Sheikh Khalid Almuslahi, the Foreign Ministry Undersecretary, summoned the Iranian Ambassador to Oman, Mousa Farhang, to deliver a formal note of protest.

During the meeting, Omani officials expressed deep concern over the “irresponsible acts,” demanding that Iran adhere to the values of non-interference, sovereignty, and the ethical norms that bind neighboring nations.

Additionally, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also addressed the escalating situation, expressing “deep concern” over the recent incidents.

In an official statement, Pakistan, one of the mediators of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), emphasised its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all “brotherly countries” in the region.

In a statement shared on X, Pakistan urged all parties to exercise restraint, take immediate steps toward de-escalation, and honour their respective commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The Ministry concluded by reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to facilitating dialogue and diplomacy to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.

“Pakistan reiterates its strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all brotherly countries in the region, and urges all sides to exercise restraint, take immediate steps towards de-escalation, and uphold respective commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU),” it stated.

The statements come as several explosions were heard east of the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas and in a coastal area of Qeshm on Sunday, with the cause still unknown, Fars news agency reported.

About an hour earlier, the US military carried out a few strikes on missile and air defence systems, as well as IRGC small boats, at a couple of locations around the Strait of Hormuz, Axios reported, citing a US official.

Earlier in the day, Qatar issued a strong condemnation of the attacks and called for “an immediate and complete cessation” of the Iranian military actions. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held Tehran responsible and stated that it “reserves its full right to respond.”

“The State of Qatar strongly condemns the renewed attacks launched by the Islamic Republic of Iran against its territory, as well as on the territories of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman, and the State of Kuwait, considering these attacks a blatant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the targeted countries, and a flagrant breach of international law, the Charter of the United Nations, and the principles of good neighborliness.”

“The Ministry emphasises that the State of Qatar reserves its full right to respond, in accordance with the provisions of international law and Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, and to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and citizens. The State of Qatar reiterates its full solidarity with its sister nations and its support for all legitimate measures they take to preserve their sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity,” it added.

Additionally, Jordan described the Iranian attacks on its Gulf neighbours as a “blatant violation of their sovereignty, a threat to their security, stability, and territorial integrity, a dangerous escalation”.

“The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan condemns today the brutal Iranian attacks on the sisterly United Arab Emirates, the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, the sisterly State of Qatar, and the sisterly State of Kuwait; a flagrant violation of their sovereignty, a threat to their security and stability and the safety of their territories, a dangerous escalation, and a blatant breach of international law and the United Nations Charter. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Affairs affirmed, in a statement, Jordan’s absolute solidarity with the sisterly states and its standing with them in all steps they take to protect their sovereignty, security, and the safety of their citizens and residents therein,” Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote in a post on X.

These come as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran claimed it has carried out a “heavy and surprise” attack on logistics support centres and refuelling platforms used by US aircraft carriers at the Port of Duqm in Oman, according to the IRIB state broadcaster.

The IRGC’s public relations office told IRIB that the sites were “destroyed” in the attack, as cited by Al Jazeera.

The reports come as the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday (local time) completed a third round of strikes this week against Iran, saying they were holding Iranian forces accountable for attacking another commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz, an official statement by CENTCOM said.

US forces hit approximately 140 Iranian military targets with precision munitions launched by land- and sea-based fighter aircraft, drones, and naval vessels. Targets included Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks, and coastal surveillance locations.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump asserted on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to commercial traffic, dismissing Iranian claims of control following a series of intense US military strikes in the region.

In an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press, the President signalled a complete collapse of recent diplomatic efforts with Iran, revealing that a tentative agreement with Tehran had been shattered by an alleged Iranian military strike against a commercial vessel.

President Trump described a near-miss in negotiations that he claimed took place on Saturday, where he claimed Iranian representatives had agreed to significant concessions, including the total cessation of nuclear and military posturing.

“We had meetings with them. They agreed to a deal yesterday. A perfect deal for us. No nuclear, no this, no that, no nothing. They gave up everything, and then after that, they left the room and then within an hour they launched a drone at a ship,” Trump said.

However, Iran doubled down on the US while insisting that the passage through the Strait of Hormuz remains closed after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed that the “traffic is flowing.”

The Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), an official Iranian maritime body established to regulate and control transit through the Strait of Hormuz, stated in a post on X that the passage has been closed due to “recent illegal movements” of the US military and will be permitted only through a “transit permit” issued by PGSA.

The clarification comes shortly after the US Central Command claimed that the Strait of Hormuz is “open to all vessels”. (ANI)

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