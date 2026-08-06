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Home > Sports > Thousands of fans welcome goalkeeper Vozinha at Colo Colo stadium

Thousands of fans welcome goalkeeper Vozinha at Colo Colo stadium

Thousands of fans welcome goalkeeper Vozinha at Colo Colo stadium

Written By:
Published: August 6, 2026 08:08:05 IST

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Thousands of fans welcome goalkeeper Vozinha at Colo Colo stadium

VIDEO SHOWS: COLO COLO GOALKEEPER VOZINHA GREETING FANS / SOUNDBITES FROM FANS COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 6, 2026 8:08 AM IST
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Thousands of fans welcome goalkeeper Vozinha at Colo Colo stadium

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Thousands of fans welcome goalkeeper Vozinha at Colo Colo stadium

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Thousands of fans welcome goalkeeper Vozinha at Colo Colo stadium
Thousands of fans welcome goalkeeper Vozinha at Colo Colo stadium
Thousands of fans welcome goalkeeper Vozinha at Colo Colo stadium
Thousands of fans welcome goalkeeper Vozinha at Colo Colo stadium

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