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Home > Sports > Tigres UANL beat Real Salt Lake in penalties in Leagues Cup

Tigres UANL beat Real Salt Lake in penalties in Leagues Cup

Tigres UANL beat Real Salt Lake in penalties in Leagues Cup

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Published: August 5, 2026 11:52:05 IST

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Tigres UANL beat Real Salt Lake in penalties in Leagues Cup

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF TIGRES UANL AGAINST REAL SALT LAKE IN THE LEAGUES CUP COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW SHOWS: SHOTLIST TO FOLLOW STORY: TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 5, 2026 11:52 AM IST
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Tigres UANL beat Real Salt Lake in penalties in Leagues Cup

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Tigres UANL beat Real Salt Lake in penalties in Leagues Cup
Tigres UANL beat Real Salt Lake in penalties in Leagues Cup
Tigres UANL beat Real Salt Lake in penalties in Leagues Cup
Tigres UANL beat Real Salt Lake in penalties in Leagues Cup

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