LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Barry Manilow cancels Kentucky concert minutes before showtime

Barry Manilow cancels Kentucky concert minutes before showtime

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/blogger-perez-hilton-safely-recovered-from-miami-home-hospitalised-after-apparent-self-harm-livestream20260805102816"> <p class="title">Blogger Perez Hilton safely recovered from Miami home, hospitalised after apparent self-harm livestream</p> <a>

Blogger Perez Hilton safely recovered from Miami home, hospitalised after apparent self-harm livestream

Written By:
Last updated: August 5, 2026 12:28:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Barry Manilow cancels Kentucky concert minutes before showtime

Washington DC [US], August 5 (ANI) : Singer-songwriter Barry Manilow abruptly postponed his concert in Lexington, Kentucky, on Tuesday night, announcing the cancellation just minutes before he was scheduled to take the stage at Rupp Arena, according to Page Six.

The “Copacabana” singer, 83, shared the update on X at 6:19 p.m., around 45 minutes before the scheduled 7 p.m. show.

You Might Be Interested In

“Due to unforeseen circumstances tonight’s show in Lexington has been rescheduled,” Manilow wrote, without providing further details about the reason for the postponement, according to Page Six.

The Lexington concert was originally scheduled for March 9 but had earlier been delayed as Manilow recovered from surgery following his lung cancer diagnosis.

The singer is still expected to perform his scheduled concert in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday.

The latest postponement comes months after Manilow was forced to adjust several performances while focusing on his health. Earlier this year, he postponed shows at Westgate Las Vegas after undergoing surgery related to his lung cancer diagnosis.

In December, Manilow revealed that doctors had discovered a cancerous spot on his left lung.

“It’s pure luck and a great doctor that it was found so early,” he told fans on Instagram, adding that the early detection was “the good news,” according to Page Six.

Manilow said doctors believed the cancer had not spread but were carrying out additional tests to confirm the diagnosis.

“So, that’s it. No chemo. No radiation,” he said. “Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns.”

The health issue also forced him to postpone January dates of his “Christmas A Gift of Love” concert series, according to Page Six.

“I’m very sorry that you have to change your plans. Just like you, we were all looking forward to the January shows and hate having to move everything around,” Manilow told fans at the time.

Reflecting on his diagnosis in March, the Grammy-winning singer said the experience changed his outlook on life.

“You just don’t even think about how fragile life is. And suddenly, you have lung cancer,” Manilow told People.

“But I’m still here. I’m not all here; there’s part of me that isn’t here — they took out a part of me, and now I’ve got to figure out, ‘What do I do?'” he added.

The “Mandy” singer said the experience also led him to reflect on his personal journey and relationships.

“It has really, really made me take stock of my life,” he said. “This made me stop and think about: Have I done what I wanted to do, and have I made people happy? Have I been a good friend?”

“And the answers are yes,” Manilow added. “And as a matter of fact, there are more yeses than I ever thought,” according to Page Six. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 5, 2026 12:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: barry-manilowconcert-postponementhealth issueslexington-concertLung Cancerrescheduled-showsurgery-recoveryunforeseen-circumstances

RELATED News

Blogger Perez Hilton safely recovered from Miami home, hospitalised after apparent self-harm livestream

"Women don't method act because we have things to take care of, can't completely lose our minds": Anya Taylor-Joy

Jared Leto no longer associated with 'Assassination' amid sexual misconduct allegations: Report

Joe Jonas joins 'The Voice: Celebrity' as coach, Keke Palmer to host special Season 31

Jesse Eisenberg's directorial 'The Debut' to close BFI London Film Festival 2026

LATEST NEWS

TIMELINE: FIFA scraps World Cup stake plan, reactions to the proposal across world soccer

ANALYSIS-Nudge from Bessent firms case for BOJ rate hike in September

Analysis-Europe's established tech firms emerge as unexpected AI winners

Analysis-Europe's established tech firms emerge as unexpected AI winners

Can exercise during pregnancy support kids' early neurodevelopment?

Barry Manilow cancels Kentucky concert minutes before showtime

De Minaur, Tiafoe advance in Montreal; Cilic, Cobolli bow out

UK's Ibstock warns on full-year profit as construction market stays weak

Turquoise to tangerine: 5 colour trends defining 2026

OpenAI, Anthropic AI agents implicated in new security breaches

Barry Manilow cancels Kentucky concert minutes before showtime

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Barry Manilow cancels Kentucky concert minutes before showtime

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Barry Manilow cancels Kentucky concert minutes before showtime
Barry Manilow cancels Kentucky concert minutes before showtime
Barry Manilow cancels Kentucky concert minutes before showtime
Barry Manilow cancels Kentucky concert minutes before showtime

QUICK LINKS