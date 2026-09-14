Trump presents trophy to Irish Open winner Shane Lowry

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VIDEO SHOWS: U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP PRESENTING TROPHY TO GOLFER SHANE LOWRY AT THE AMGEN IRISH OPEN FINAL COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW.
(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)
First published on: Sep 14, 2026 12:38 AM IST
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