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Home > Sports > Trump presents trophy to Irish Open winner Shane Lowry

Trump presents trophy to Irish Open winner Shane Lowry

Trump presents trophy to Irish Open winner Shane Lowry

Written By:
Published: September 14, 2026 00:38:05 IST

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Trump presents trophy to Irish Open winner Shane Lowry

VIDEO SHOWS: U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP PRESENTING TROPHY TO GOLFER SHANE LOWRY AT THE AMGEN IRISH OPEN FINAL COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 14, 2026 12:38 AM IST
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Trump presents trophy to Irish Open winner Shane Lowry

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Trump presents trophy to Irish Open winner Shane Lowry
Trump presents trophy to Irish Open winner Shane Lowry
Trump presents trophy to Irish Open winner Shane Lowry
Trump presents trophy to Irish Open winner Shane Lowry

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