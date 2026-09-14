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Home > World > UPDATE 2-Primera División Summaries

UPDATE 2-Primera División Summaries

UPDATE 2-Primera División Summaries

Written By:
Published: September 14, 2026 01:19:16 IST

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UPDATE 2-Primera División Summaries

Sep 13 (OPTA) – Summaries for the Primera División on Sunday (start times are ART) Clausura ……………………………………………………….. Sarmiento (1) 1 Scorers: J. Marabel 33

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 14, 2026 1:19 AM IST
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UPDATE 2-Primera División Summaries

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UPDATE 2-Primera División Summaries
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