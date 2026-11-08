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Home > Sports > UFC’s Dana White says he will meet Trump after being offered press secretary job

UFC’s Dana White says he will meet Trump after being offered press secretary job

UFC’s Dana White says he will meet Trump after being offered press secretary job

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Published: November 8, 2026 12:08:05 IST

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UFC’s Dana White says he will meet Trump after being offered press secretary job

VIDEO SHOWS: SOUNDBITE FROM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF THE ULTIMATE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP, DANA WHITE TEMPLATE ONLY, COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 8, 2026 12:08 PM IST
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UFC’s Dana White says he will meet Trump after being offered press secretary job

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UFC’s Dana White says he will meet Trump after being offered press secretary job
UFC’s Dana White says he will meet Trump after being offered press secretary job
UFC’s Dana White says he will meet Trump after being offered press secretary job
UFC’s Dana White says he will meet Trump after being offered press secretary job

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