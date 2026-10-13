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Home > Sports > UK PM Burnham tells parliament details of dealings with Manchester City to be released

UK PM Burnham tells parliament details of dealings with Manchester City to be released

UK PM Burnham tells parliament details of dealings with Manchester City to be released

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Published: October 13, 2026 08:44:08 IST

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UK PM Burnham tells parliament details of dealings with Manchester City to be released

VIDEO SHOWS: BRITAIN'S PRIME MINISTER ANDY BURNHAM SPEAKING IN PARLIAMENT TEMPLATE ONLY, COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 13, 2026 8:44 AM IST
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UK PM Burnham tells parliament details of dealings with Manchester City to be released

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UK PM Burnham tells parliament details of dealings with Manchester City to be released
UK PM Burnham tells parliament details of dealings with Manchester City to be released
UK PM Burnham tells parliament details of dealings with Manchester City to be released
UK PM Burnham tells parliament details of dealings with Manchester City to be released

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