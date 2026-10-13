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Home > Hollywood > 'Breaking Bad' actor RJ Mitte passes away at 34; co-star Bryan Cranston pays emotional tribute

'Breaking Bad' actor RJ Mitte passes away at 34; co-star Bryan Cranston pays emotional tribute

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Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda meet Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay, express admiration for him

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Last updated: October 13, 2026 08:50:12 IST

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'Breaking Bad' actor RJ Mitte passes away at 34; co-star Bryan Cranston pays emotional tribute

Los Angeles [US], October 13 (ANI): Actor RJ Mitte, best known for portraying the character of Walter White Jr. on ‘Breaking Bad’, has died at the age of 34, reported Variety. 

RJ Mitte’s representative has confirmed the actor died by suicide, the Variety report added. 

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As per the latest update, the Brownsville Police Department received a call at 12.50 pm local time, following which the actor was found dead at his home. “The cause and manner of death are still pending, as there is currently an ongoing investigation,” the BJP stated.

Mitte, who famously played Walter White Jr., the son of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Holly White (Anna Gunn), appeared in all five seasons of the show, which ran from 2008 to 2013.

Just like his ‘Breaking Bad’ character, Mitte had cerebral palsy. His onscreen performance played a key role in bringing awareness to the condition. Throughout his acting career, Mitte also remained an ardent advocate for disability representation in Hollywood.

A statement from the actor’s representative read, “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte. Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion,” as quoted by Variety.

Meanwhile, the news has sparked grief among the industry members, with his co-stars offering heartfelt tributes.

Bryan Cranston, who played Mitte’s onscreen father, Walter White, penned an emotional note on Instagram, remembering the late actor.

“I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died. I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm. Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never – ever – allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination. Always listening to the advice that his TV parents (Anna Gunn and myself) gave him – but being a teenager, sometimes mischievously ignoring the counsel in order to learn the hard way… He was one of the stars of a hit TV show – but still a kid… It is especially devastating to hear that he took his own life. Why? We were texting each other just a few weeks ago – figuring out when we could meet for lunch. I don’t know if that lunch would have changed his future… But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed… I’ll miss you, son,” a part of his post read.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bryan Cranston (@bryancranston)

Actor Dean Norris, who played DEA agent Hank Schrader on the series, remembered Mitte on social media. He wrote, “Oh my God! Was working just found out about RJ. I am heartbroken. Though RJ didn’t play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set. He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dean Norris (@deanjnorris)

RJ Mitte’s ‘Switched at Birth’ co-stars Marlee Matlin and Leah Thompson also paid their tributes on Instagram.

“He was joyous, professional, kind and very, very good. I am so heartbroken to hear of his passing. May his memory be a blessing. Rest in peace RJ your work inspired so many,” Thompson wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lea Thompson (@lea_thompson)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Marlee Matlin (@themarleematlin)

On his professional front, RJ Mitte had roles after ‘Breaking Bad’, including the likes of ‘Switched at Birth’, ‘Robot Chicken’, ‘On Hiatus with Monty Geer’, ‘This Close’, ‘Now Apocalypse’, and ‘The Guardians of Justice’.

His film appearances are ‘Dixieland’, ‘Who’s Driving Doug’, ‘The Recall’, ‘Mower Boy’, ‘Time Share’, and ‘The Oak Room’, among others.

Mitte was engaged to his longtime partner, Kennedy Suarez, Variety stated. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 13, 2026 8:50 AM IST
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Tags: actor-deathBreaking Badcerebral-palsyhollywood-griefrj-mitteSuicide

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'Breaking Bad' actor and disability rights activist RJ Mitte dead at 34

'Breaking Bad' actor RJ Mitte passes away at 34; co-star Bryan Cranston pays emotional tribute

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'Breaking Bad' actor RJ Mitte passes away at 34; co-star Bryan Cranston pays emotional tribute
'Breaking Bad' actor RJ Mitte passes away at 34; co-star Bryan Cranston pays emotional tribute
'Breaking Bad' actor RJ Mitte passes away at 34; co-star Bryan Cranston pays emotional tribute
'Breaking Bad' actor RJ Mitte passes away at 34; co-star Bryan Cranston pays emotional tribute

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