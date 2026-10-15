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Home > Sports > Vissel Kobe tops Jeonbuk to stay unbeaten in Asian Champions League Elite

Vissel Kobe tops Jeonbuk to stay unbeaten in Asian Champions League Elite

Vissel Kobe tops Jeonbuk to stay unbeaten in Asian Champions League Elite

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Published: October 15, 2026 06:33:06 IST

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Vissel Kobe tops Jeonbuk to stay unbeaten in Asian Champions League Elite

VIDEO SHOWS: VISSEL KOBE PLAY JEONBUK HYUNDAI MOTORS IN THE ASIAN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ELITE TEMPLATE ONLY, SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 15, 2026 6:33 AM IST
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Vissel Kobe tops Jeonbuk to stay unbeaten in Asian Champions League Elite

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Vissel Kobe tops Jeonbuk to stay unbeaten in Asian Champions League Elite

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Vissel Kobe tops Jeonbuk to stay unbeaten in Asian Champions League Elite
Vissel Kobe tops Jeonbuk to stay unbeaten in Asian Champions League Elite
Vissel Kobe tops Jeonbuk to stay unbeaten in Asian Champions League Elite
Vissel Kobe tops Jeonbuk to stay unbeaten in Asian Champions League Elite

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