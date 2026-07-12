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Home > World > "Agreed upon new deal that builds on FTA": New Zealand PM hails PM Modi's visit

"Agreed upon new deal that builds on FTA": New Zealand PM hails PM Modi's visit

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/us/ins-sudarshini-arrives-at-boston-for-sail-boston-250-celebrations20260712105927"> <p class="title">INS Sudarshini arrives at Boston for SAIL Boston 250 celebrations</p> <a>

INS Sudarshini arrives at Boston for SAIL Boston 250 celebrations

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Last updated: July 12, 2026 11:10:12 IST

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"Agreed upon new deal that builds on FTA": New Zealand PM hails PM Modi's visit

Auckland [New Zealand], July 12 (ANI): New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Saturday said that bilateral ties with India were elevated to a strategic partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit and the two countries aim to double trade by 2030.

He said in a post on X that an increase in trade will create more jobs and boost wages in New Zealand.

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“New Zealand and India have agreed a new deal that builds on our free trade agreement. With Prime Minister @narendramodi here in New Zealand, we’ve lifted our relationship to a Strategic Partnership, with a plan to double trade between our countries by 2030 – meaning more money flowing back into Kiwi communities, creating jobs and boosting wages here at home,” he said.

During PM Modi’s visit, the two leaders held extensive bilateral discussions in restricted and delegation-level formats. Their talks covered the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including trade and investment, defence and security, agri-tech, sports, education, tourism, culture and people-to-people ties. They agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship to the level of Strategic Partnership, marking a new chapter in India-New Zealand relations. They reaffirmed their commitment to deepen cooperation across areas of mutual interest.

Both leaders underscored the importance of the early implementation of the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement. The two Prime Ministers set a target to double bilateral trade by 2030. The leaders exchanged views on regional and global developments and reiterated their commitment to strengthening cooperation in multilateral fora.

Following the talks, the two Prime Ministers witnessed the exchange of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and understandings in the fields of defence and maritime security, hydrography, sports, disaster management, dairy, tourism, maritime heritage, culture, food technology and ocean research.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that India and New Zealand will move forward across every sector with clear goals.

“Held extensive and fruitful talks with PM Luxon in Auckland this morning. His own visit to India last year energised our bilateral partnership and my visit today, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 4 decades, has added further momentum to the India-New Zealand friendship. We have decided to elevate our ties to a Strategic Partnership. We will move forward across every sector with clear goals and concrete outcomes,” he said.

Prime Minister visited Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand from July 6 to 11. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 12, 2026 11:10 AM IST
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Tags: agriculture-cooperationaucklandbilateral-tradeChristopher Luxoneconomic-cooperationFree Trade Agreementjob-creationnarendra modinew zealandprime-minister-visitstrategic-partnershiptrade-agreementwage-boost

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"Agreed upon new deal that builds on FTA": New Zealand PM hails PM Modi's visit

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"Agreed upon new deal that builds on FTA": New Zealand PM hails PM Modi's visit
"Agreed upon new deal that builds on FTA": New Zealand PM hails PM Modi's visit
"Agreed upon new deal that builds on FTA": New Zealand PM hails PM Modi's visit
"Agreed upon new deal that builds on FTA": New Zealand PM hails PM Modi's visit

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