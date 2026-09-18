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Home > World > AIRASIA GROUP CO-FOUNDER TONY FERNANDES SAYS NO AIRCRAFT WERE REPOSSESSED

AIRASIA GROUP CO-FOUNDER TONY FERNANDES SAYS NO AIRCRAFT WERE REPOSSESSED

AIRASIA GROUP CO-FOUNDER TONY FERNANDES SAYS NO AIRCRAFT WERE REPOSSESSED

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Published: September 18, 2026 09:20:10 IST

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AIRASIA GROUP CO-FOUNDER TONY FERNANDES SAYS NO AIRCRAFT WERE REPOSSESSED

AIRASIA GROUP CO-FOUNDER TONY FERNANDES SAYS NO AIRCRAFT WERE REPOSSESSED

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 18, 2026 9:20 AM IST
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AIRASIA GROUP CO-FOUNDER TONY FERNANDES SAYS NO AIRCRAFT WERE REPOSSESSED

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AIRASIA GROUP CO-FOUNDER TONY FERNANDES SAYS NO AIRCRAFT WERE REPOSSESSED

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AIRASIA GROUP CO-FOUNDER TONY FERNANDES SAYS NO AIRCRAFT WERE REPOSSESSED
AIRASIA GROUP CO-FOUNDER TONY FERNANDES SAYS NO AIRCRAFT WERE REPOSSESSED
AIRASIA GROUP CO-FOUNDER TONY FERNANDES SAYS NO AIRCRAFT WERE REPOSSESSED
AIRASIA GROUP CO-FOUNDER TONY FERNANDES SAYS NO AIRCRAFT WERE REPOSSESSED

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