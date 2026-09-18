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Home > Hollywood > ‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown welcomes second baby, shares first glimpse

‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown welcomes second baby, shares first glimpse

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/princess-diana8217s-brother-charles-spencer-claims-king-charles-sounded-8216giddily-elated8217-after-her-death20260918090247"> <p class="title">Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer claims King Charles sounded ‘Giddily Elated’ after her death </p> <a>

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer claims King Charles sounded ‘Giddily Elated’ after her death

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Last updated: September 18, 2026 09:32:11 IST

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‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown welcomes second baby, shares first glimpse

Los Angeles [US], September 18 (ANI): Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have shared the first glimpse of their second baby. The couple gave fans a look at their newborn son in a joint Instagram post on Thursday.

The couple shared a photo of their baby’s hand and simply captioned the post, “Hi little guy!”

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A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

Earlier on Thursday, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Brown and Bongiovi had welcomed their second child through adoption. Representatives for the couple have not yet commented on the news.

Brown, 22, had recently given fans a glimpse of their growing family in an Instagram post shared on September 7. In the video, the Stranger Things actor was seen carrying their daughter while Bongiovi walked beside her with a baby carrier strapped to his chest. The couple was visiting the Dolomites mountain range in Italy, where the view of their newest addition was kept private.

Nearly a year ago, Brown and Bongiovi announced that they had welcomed their first daughter through adoption.

The actress shared the news on Instagram at the time, writing, “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”

Brown and Bongiovi began dating in 2021 and got engaged in 2023. They married in a private ceremony in May 2024, according to Variety. Bongiovi is the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi.

Brown became a global star at the age of 12 after playing Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things. She has appeared in all seasons of the series, which is set to conclude with its fifth and final season. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 18, 2026 9:32 AM IST
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Tags: celebrity newsentertainment newsJake BongioviMillie Bobby Brownnetflix seriessecond-babyStranger Things

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‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown welcomes second baby, shares first glimpse

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‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown welcomes second baby, shares first glimpse
‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown welcomes second baby, shares first glimpse
‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown welcomes second baby, shares first glimpse
‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown welcomes second baby, shares first glimpse

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