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Home > Hollywood > ‘Unaccustomed Earth’ first look out: Freida Pinto, Siddharth star in Jhumpa Lahiri adaptation

‘Unaccustomed Earth’ first look out: Freida Pinto, Siddharth star in Jhumpa Lahiri adaptation

‘Unaccustomed Earth’ first look out: Freida Pinto, Siddharth star in Jhumpa Lahiri adaptation
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Last updated: September 18, 2026 10:01:11 IST

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‘Unaccustomed Earth’ first look out: Freida Pinto, Siddharth star in Jhumpa Lahiri adaptation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI): The first look of Netflix’s upcoming family drama ‘Unaccustomed Earth’ is out, giving a glimpse of Freida Pinto and Siddharth in the lead roles. 

Based on Jhumpa Lahiri’s short story collection of the same name, the series is set to premiere on December 17, 2026.

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As per the logline, Freida plays Parul Chaudhury, a wife and mother who returns to Cambridge, Massachusetts, with her family after receiving a life-changing cancer diagnosis. Siddharth plays Amit, while the series follows their family and the Indian American community around them.

The story looks at Parul’s past and the choices she makes after returning to the place where she once felt at home. Her decision to revisit the life she left behind also affects her family and those around her.

Take a look 

https://www.instagram.com/p/DdZWNaTkUfT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&stkn=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

‘Unaccustomed Earth’ has been adapted for the screen by Madhuri Shekar, who also serves as the showrunner. Shekar is known for her work on ‘3 Body Problem’ and ‘The Nevers’.

The cast also includes Indraneil Sengupta as Jai, Parveen Kaur as Nina, Sarayu Blue as Ruma, Justin Bartha as Adam, Adi Roy as Kaushik, Iyla Sundarsingh Mckaig as Hema and Jayant Kripalani as Pranab.

Ritesh Batra will direct and executive produce the first two episodes. The series is executive produced by Shekar, John Wells, Jhumpa Lahiri, Nisha Ganatra, Erica Saleh, Erin Jontow and Celia Costas.

‘Unaccustomed Earth’ is produced by Warner Bros. Television and will stream on Netflix from December 17, 2026. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 18, 2026 10:01 AM IST
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‘Unaccustomed Earth’ first look out: Freida Pinto, Siddharth star in Jhumpa Lahiri adaptation

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‘Unaccustomed Earth’ first look out: Freida Pinto, Siddharth star in Jhumpa Lahiri adaptation
‘Unaccustomed Earth’ first look out: Freida Pinto, Siddharth star in Jhumpa Lahiri adaptation
‘Unaccustomed Earth’ first look out: Freida Pinto, Siddharth star in Jhumpa Lahiri adaptation
‘Unaccustomed Earth’ first look out: Freida Pinto, Siddharth star in Jhumpa Lahiri adaptation

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