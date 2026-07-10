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Home > World > Arab Parliament for Child launches fourth session programme in Sharjah

Arab Parliament for Child launches fourth session programme in Sharjah

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/middle-east/uae-leads-arab-world-in-2026-environmental-performance-index20260710224426"> <p class="title">UAE leads Arab world in 2026 Environmental Performance Index</p> <a>

UAE leads Arab world in 2026 Environmental Performance Index

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Last updated: July 10, 2026 23:00:11 IST

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Arab Parliament for Child launches fourth session programme in Sharjah

Sharjah [UAE], July 10 (ANI/WAM): The Arab Parliament for the Child (APC) will begin implementing its comprehensive programme for the fourth session of its fourth term in Sharjah, UAE, featuring nine activities and events following the arrival of 54 boys and girls representing countries from across the Arab world to begin their parliamentary work.

The programme includes field visits, training workshops and committee meetings. Activities will commence on Tuesday, 14th July, with a morning visit to Wasit Youth Centre, part of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, followed in the evening by a workshop titled ‘My Family… My First Story’, organised in cooperation with the Child Safety at the Arab Child Parliament headquarters.

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On Wednesday, 15th July, members will participate in parallel committee meetings, including the Child Rights Committee, the Activities Committee and the Editorial Board meeting at the parliament headquarters. The day’s programme will conclude with a ceremony marking members’ transition to the Alumni Club at the delegates’ accommodation in Sharjah.

On Thursday, 16th July, the parliament will honour its strategic partners during a ceremony at the ICESCO headquarters in the morning. This will be followed by specialised workshops delivered by ICESCO’s regional office to strengthen participants’ knowledge and skills.

On Friday, 17th July, the Arab Parliament for the Child will hold a meeting at the parliament’s headquarters before members move to the Sharjah Consultative Council to undertake practical and organisational training in preparation for the official parliamentary sitting.

The programme will culminate on Saturday, 18th July 2026, with the official fourth sitting of the parliament’s fourth term under the dome of the Sharjah Consultative Council, where members will discuss the session’s agenda and present their recommendations.

Ayman Othman Al Barout, Secretary-General of APC, said the parliament is proud to provide an integrated institutional platform for children across the Arab world. He said the initiative embodies the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and reflects his continued support for Arab children, alongside the ongoing backing of the League of Arab States in promoting dialogue and parliamentary values among future generations. (ANI/WAM)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 10, 2026 11:00 PM IST
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Tags: arab-parliamentchild-parliamentchild-rightsSharjahtraining-workshopsuaeyouth-leadership

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Arab Parliament for Child launches fourth session programme in Sharjah

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Arab Parliament for Child launches fourth session programme in Sharjah

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