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Home > World > Trump says US agrees to continue "talks" with Iran, but reiterates stance that ceasefire is "over"

Trump says US agrees to continue "talks" with Iran, but reiterates stance that ceasefire is "over"

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/nepals-balen-shah-led-govt-faces-criticism-after-25-year-old-bike-rider-self-immolates-probe-committee-formed20260710212453"> <p class="title">Nepal's Balen Shah-led govt faces criticism after 25-year-old bike rider self-immolates; probe committee formed</p> <a>

Nepal's Balen Shah-led govt faces criticism after 25-year-old bike rider self-immolates; probe committee formed

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Last updated: July 10, 2026 22:08:12 IST

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Trump says US agrees to continue "talks" with Iran, but reiterates stance that ceasefire is "over"

Washington [US], July 10 (ANI): As Qatari negotiators travel to Iran in an effort to ease tensions and create conditions for the resumption of US-Iran talks following the recent military escalation between them, US President Donald Trump on Friday said that Washington has agreed to continue talks with the Islamic Republic following Tehran’s request but reiterated that the US still considers the ceasefire between the two sides to be “over”.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue ‘talks.’ We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

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Trump’s comment comes as Qatari negotiators travel to Iran in an effort to ease tensions and resume the US-Iran talks.

According to CNN, citing a diplomat familiar, the visit was planned in coordination with the United States, and the talks are aimed at reducing tensions and facilitating a possible return to negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

The move comes after a lull in fighting on Friday, following a sharp escalation in strikes from both sides that threatened to disrupt the agreement between the US and Iran.

In the last few days, there was military escalation between Tehran and Washington, during which the US alleged that Iran had been involved in attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, following which its forces conducted several strikes on Tehran in retaliation.

The Islamic Republic retaliated with strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan, further exacerbating the military confrontation between the two sides.

On Wednesday, Trump announced that the ceasefire agreement with Iran was effectively “over” for him, declaring that he no longer wishes to engage in diplomatic dealings with Tehran.

Trump categorically stated that the peace process was over and he would not deal with Iran any longer.

“To me, I think it’s over. I don’t want to deal with them anymore. They’re scum… They’re led by sick people… I’ll speak to our negotiators. They want to negotiate – they’re good people… but they have to come back to me. As far as I’m concerned, it’s just a waste of time dealing with them,” he said.

Following these remarks, Trump said that he does not believe the conflict with Iran will resume despite his saying that the ceasefire agreement with the Islamic Republic was effectively “over” for him.

Speaking at a press conference following the conclusion of the 2026 NATO Summit in Turkiye, Trump said, “I don’t think it’s going to start again. I think it’s going to go very quickly. They hit a couple of ships, and so we hit them much harder. When they hit, we hit 10 times harder.” (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 10, 2026 10:08 PM IST
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Tags: Iran conflictmilitary escalationnato-summitqatari-negotiatorsstrait of hormuztehran-strikestrump-ceasefireUS Iran talksus-retaliationWest Asia tensions

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Trump says US agrees to continue "talks" with Iran, but reiterates stance that ceasefire is "over"

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Trump says US agrees to continue "talks" with Iran, but reiterates stance that ceasefire is "over"

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Trump says US agrees to continue "talks" with Iran, but reiterates stance that ceasefire is "over"
Trump says US agrees to continue "talks" with Iran, but reiterates stance that ceasefire is "over"
Trump says US agrees to continue "talks" with Iran, but reiterates stance that ceasefire is "over"
Trump says US agrees to continue "talks" with Iran, but reiterates stance that ceasefire is "over"

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