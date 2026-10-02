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Home > World > AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> CLOSES UP 0.8% AT 8,682.10

AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> CLOSES UP 0.8% AT 8,682.10

AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> CLOSES UP 0.8% AT 8,682.10

Written By:
Published: October 2, 2026 11:52:11 IST

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AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> CLOSES UP 0.8% AT 8,682.10

AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX CLOSES UP 0.8% AT 8,682.10

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 2, 2026 11:52 AM IST
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AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> CLOSES UP 0.8% AT 8,682.10

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AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> CLOSES UP 0.8% AT 8,682.10

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AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> CLOSES UP 0.8% AT 8,682.10
AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> CLOSES UP 0.8% AT 8,682.10
AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> CLOSES UP 0.8% AT 8,682.10
AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> CLOSES UP 0.8% AT 8,682.10

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