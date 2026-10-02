Pete Davidson defends ex-fiancee Ariana Grande amid online criticism of her appearance

Los Angeles [US], October 2 (ANI): Actor-comedian Pete Davidson has expressed his displeasure over the online criticism targeting his ex-fiancee Ariana Grande, saying the singer is a “really strong person” and that the treatment she has received is “not cool,” Billboard reported.

In a cover story interview with Variety, Davidson addressed the scrutiny Grande has faced over her body and slender figure, which intensified over the summer and following the release of her “Petal” music video.

“I don’t like it at all,” Davidson told the publication of the criticism. “It’s not cool. She’s a really strong person, I’ve witnessed it, and I don’t understand it.”

Grande announced in August that she would be stepping away from the public eye for an undisclosed period after the scrutiny intensified.

Davidson and Grande began dating and became engaged within months in 2018 before ending their relationship by the end of October that year. Their breakup came about a month after the death of rapper Mac Miller, whom Grande had dated for nearly two years, as per the outlet.

Grande faced a difficult period following Miller’s death, including criticism from some of his fans who blamed her for his fatal overdose. Months earlier, she had responded to claims that she was responsible for Miller’s DUI crash in May 2018 because she had ended their relationship and moved on with Davidson.

Speaking about Grande in the new interview, Davidson said, “She knows how to handle this stuff though. She’s been around. She’ll be OK, but I think it’s f–ked up,” according to Billboard.

Following Miller’s death and her breakup with Davidson, Grande turned to music to process her emotions and later released her Billboard 200-topping album ‘Thank U, Next’. The album’s title track, which references Davidson, spent seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Davidson has previously discussed being the subject of one of Grande’s biggest breakup songs in his stand-up comedy. In the Variety interview, he joked that there “should be a group” for famous ex-boyfriends, referring to himself and Jake Gyllenhaal, the widely assumed subject of Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” according to Billboard. (ANI)

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