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Home > World > BRIEF-APTIM Awarded $997 Mln Navy Contract Vehicle For Global Fuel Infrastructure

BRIEF-APTIM Awarded $997 Mln Navy Contract Vehicle For Global Fuel Infrastructure

BRIEF-APTIM Awarded $997 Mln Navy Contract Vehicle For Global Fuel Infrastructure

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Published: August 28, 2026 23:03:12 IST

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BRIEF-APTIM Awarded $997 Mln Navy Contract Vehicle For Global Fuel Infrastructure

Aug 28 (Reuters) – APTIM: * APTIM AWARDED $997M NAVY CONTRACT VEHICLE FOR GLOBAL FUEL INFRASTRUCTURE Source text:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 28, 2026 11:03 PM IST
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BRIEF-APTIM Awarded $997 Mln Navy Contract Vehicle For Global Fuel Infrastructure

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BRIEF-APTIM Awarded $997 Mln Navy Contract Vehicle For Global Fuel Infrastructure

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BRIEF-APTIM Awarded $997 Mln Navy Contract Vehicle For Global Fuel Infrastructure
BRIEF-APTIM Awarded $997 Mln Navy Contract Vehicle For Global Fuel Infrastructure
BRIEF-APTIM Awarded $997 Mln Navy Contract Vehicle For Global Fuel Infrastructure
BRIEF-APTIM Awarded $997 Mln Navy Contract Vehicle For Global Fuel Infrastructure

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