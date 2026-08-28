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Home > World > UKRAINE'S PRESIDENT ZELENSKIY: RECEIVED INFORMATION FROM THE AMERICAN SIDE REGARDING THE MEETINGS THAT TOOK PLACE IN MOSCOW OVER THE PAST FEW DAYS

UKRAINE'S PRESIDENT ZELENSKIY: RECEIVED INFORMATION FROM THE AMERICAN SIDE REGARDING THE MEETINGS THAT TOOK PLACE IN MOSCOW OVER THE PAST FEW DAYS

UKRAINE'S PRESIDENT ZELENSKIY: RECEIVED INFORMATION FROM THE AMERICAN SIDE REGARDING THE MEETINGS THAT TOOK PLACE IN MOSCOW OVER THE PAST FEW DAYS

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Published: August 28, 2026 21:45:05 IST

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UKRAINE'S PRESIDENT ZELENSKIY: RECEIVED INFORMATION FROM THE AMERICAN SIDE REGARDING THE MEETINGS THAT TOOK PLACE IN MOSCOW OVER THE PAST FEW DAYS

UKRAINE'S PRESIDENT ZELENSKIY: RECEIVED INFORMATION FROM THE AMERICAN SIDE REGARDING THE MEETINGS THAT TOOK PLACE IN MOSCOW OVER THE PAST FEW DAYS

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 28, 2026 9:45 PM IST
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UKRAINE'S PRESIDENT ZELENSKIY: RECEIVED INFORMATION FROM THE AMERICAN SIDE REGARDING THE MEETINGS THAT TOOK PLACE IN MOSCOW OVER THE PAST FEW DAYS

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UKRAINE'S PRESIDENT ZELENSKIY: RECEIVED INFORMATION FROM THE AMERICAN SIDE REGARDING THE MEETINGS THAT TOOK PLACE IN MOSCOW OVER THE PAST FEW DAYS

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UKRAINE'S PRESIDENT ZELENSKIY: RECEIVED INFORMATION FROM THE AMERICAN SIDE REGARDING THE MEETINGS THAT TOOK PLACE IN MOSCOW OVER THE PAST FEW DAYS
UKRAINE'S PRESIDENT ZELENSKIY: RECEIVED INFORMATION FROM THE AMERICAN SIDE REGARDING THE MEETINGS THAT TOOK PLACE IN MOSCOW OVER THE PAST FEW DAYS
UKRAINE'S PRESIDENT ZELENSKIY: RECEIVED INFORMATION FROM THE AMERICAN SIDE REGARDING THE MEETINGS THAT TOOK PLACE IN MOSCOW OVER THE PAST FEW DAYS
UKRAINE'S PRESIDENT ZELENSKIY: RECEIVED INFORMATION FROM THE AMERICAN SIDE REGARDING THE MEETINGS THAT TOOK PLACE IN MOSCOW OVER THE PAST FEW DAYS

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