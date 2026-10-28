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Home > World > BRIEF-Avensia Q3 Revenue SEK 90.3 Mln

BRIEF-Avensia Q3 Revenue SEK 90.3 Mln

BRIEF-Avensia Q3 Revenue SEK 90.3 Mln

Written By:
Published: October 28, 2026 15:47:10 IST

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BRIEF-Avensia Q3 Revenue SEK 90.3 Mln

Oct 28 (Reuters) – Avensia AB: * Q3 REVENUE UP 1.5% TO 90.3 MSEK * Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 3.9 MSEK, MARGIN 4.3% Source text: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2026 3:47 PM IST
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BRIEF-Avensia Q3 Revenue SEK 90.3 Mln

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BRIEF-Avensia Q3 Revenue SEK 90.3 Mln

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BRIEF-Avensia Q3 Revenue SEK 90.3 Mln
BRIEF-Avensia Q3 Revenue SEK 90.3 Mln
BRIEF-Avensia Q3 Revenue SEK 90.3 Mln
BRIEF-Avensia Q3 Revenue SEK 90.3 Mln

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