BRIEF-Avensia Q3 Revenue SEK 90.3 Mln

Oct 28 (Reuters) – Avensia AB: * Q3 REVENUE UP 1.5% TO 90.3 MSEK * Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 3.9 MSEK, MARGIN 4.3% Source text: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)

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