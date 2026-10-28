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Home > World > NORWAY PRIME MINISTER SAYS, ABOUT TUESDAY’S PHONE CALL WITH PUTIN, WE TALKED ABOUT WAYS TO END UKRAINE WAR

NORWAY PRIME MINISTER SAYS, ABOUT TUESDAY’S PHONE CALL WITH PUTIN, WE TALKED ABOUT WAYS TO END UKRAINE WAR

NORWAY PRIME MINISTER SAYS, ABOUT TUESDAY’S PHONE CALL WITH PUTIN, WE TALKED ABOUT WAYS TO END UKRAINE WAR

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Published: October 28, 2026 12:18:10 IST

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NORWAY PRIME MINISTER SAYS, ABOUT TUESDAY’S PHONE CALL WITH PUTIN, WE TALKED ABOUT WAYS TO END UKRAINE WAR

NORWAY PRIME MINISTER SAYS, ABOUT TUESDAY’S PHONE CALL WITH PUTIN, WE TALKED ABOUT WAYS TO END UKRAINE WAR

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2026 12:18 PM IST
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NORWAY PRIME MINISTER SAYS, ABOUT TUESDAY’S PHONE CALL WITH PUTIN, WE TALKED ABOUT WAYS TO END UKRAINE WAR

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NORWAY PRIME MINISTER SAYS, ABOUT TUESDAY’S PHONE CALL WITH PUTIN, WE TALKED ABOUT WAYS TO END UKRAINE WAR

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NORWAY PRIME MINISTER SAYS, ABOUT TUESDAY’S PHONE CALL WITH PUTIN, WE TALKED ABOUT WAYS TO END UKRAINE WAR
NORWAY PRIME MINISTER SAYS, ABOUT TUESDAY’S PHONE CALL WITH PUTIN, WE TALKED ABOUT WAYS TO END UKRAINE WAR
NORWAY PRIME MINISTER SAYS, ABOUT TUESDAY’S PHONE CALL WITH PUTIN, WE TALKED ABOUT WAYS TO END UKRAINE WAR
NORWAY PRIME MINISTER SAYS, ABOUT TUESDAY’S PHONE CALL WITH PUTIN, WE TALKED ABOUT WAYS TO END UKRAINE WAR

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