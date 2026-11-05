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Home > World > BRIEF-Ayala Land Posts 9M Net Income 17.5 Billion Pesos

BRIEF-Ayala Land Posts 9M Net Income 17.5 Billion Pesos

BRIEF-Ayala Land Posts 9M Net Income 17.5 Billion Pesos

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Published: November 5, 2026 10:01:07 IST

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BRIEF-Ayala Land Posts 9M Net Income 17.5 Billion Pesos

Nov 5 (Reuters) – Ayala Land, Inc.: * 9M NET INCOME 17.5 BILLION PESOS * 9M REVENUES 109.2 BILLION PESOS Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 5, 2026 10:01 AM IST
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BRIEF-Ayala Land Posts 9M Net Income 17.5 Billion Pesos

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BRIEF-Ayala Land Posts 9M Net Income 17.5 Billion Pesos
BRIEF-Ayala Land Posts 9M Net Income 17.5 Billion Pesos
BRIEF-Ayala Land Posts 9M Net Income 17.5 Billion Pesos
BRIEF-Ayala Land Posts 9M Net Income 17.5 Billion Pesos

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