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Home > World > BRIEF-China National Nuclear Power H1 Net Profit Down 35.74%

BRIEF-China National Nuclear Power H1 Net Profit Down 35.74%

BRIEF-China National Nuclear Power H1 Net Profit Down 35.74%

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Published: August 28, 2026 17:24:11 IST

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BRIEF-China National Nuclear Power H1 Net Profit Down 35.74%

Aug 28 (Reuters) – China National Nuclear Power Co Ltd : * H1 NET PROFIT DOWN 35.74% Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 28, 2026 5:24 PM IST
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BRIEF-China National Nuclear Power H1 Net Profit Down 35.74%

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BRIEF-China National Nuclear Power H1 Net Profit Down 35.74%
BRIEF-China National Nuclear Power H1 Net Profit Down 35.74%
BRIEF-China National Nuclear Power H1 Net Profit Down 35.74%
BRIEF-China National Nuclear Power H1 Net Profit Down 35.74%

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