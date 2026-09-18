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Home > World > BRIEF-Da Sen Holdings To Place 219.1 Million Shares At HK$0.241 Per Share

BRIEF-Da Sen Holdings To Place 219.1 Million Shares At HK$0.241 Per Share

BRIEF-Da Sen Holdings To Place 219.1 Million Shares At HK$0.241 Per Share

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Published: September 18, 2026 20:33:11 IST

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BRIEF-Da Sen Holdings To Place 219.1 Million Shares At HK$0.241 Per Share

Sept 18 (Reuters) – Da Sen Holdings Group Ltd: * TO PLACE 219.1 MILLION SHARES AT HK$0.241 PER SHARE Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 18, 2026 8:33 PM IST
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BRIEF-Da Sen Holdings To Place 219.1 Million Shares At HK$0.241 Per Share

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BRIEF-Da Sen Holdings To Place 219.1 Million Shares At HK$0.241 Per Share

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BRIEF-Da Sen Holdings To Place 219.1 Million Shares At HK$0.241 Per Share
BRIEF-Da Sen Holdings To Place 219.1 Million Shares At HK$0.241 Per Share
BRIEF-Da Sen Holdings To Place 219.1 Million Shares At HK$0.241 Per Share
BRIEF-Da Sen Holdings To Place 219.1 Million Shares At HK$0.241 Per Share

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