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Home > World > MOZAMBIQUE FINANCE MINISTRY: IMF CONCLUDES MISSION, GOVERNMENT HOPES VISIT 'OPENS THE WAY' FOR A POTENTIAL CREDIT FACILITY

MOZAMBIQUE FINANCE MINISTRY: IMF CONCLUDES MISSION, GOVERNMENT HOPES VISIT 'OPENS THE WAY' FOR A POTENTIAL CREDIT FACILITY

MOZAMBIQUE FINANCE MINISTRY: IMF CONCLUDES MISSION, GOVERNMENT HOPES VISIT 'OPENS THE WAY' FOR A POTENTIAL CREDIT FACILITY

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Published: September 18, 2026 20:04:14 IST

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MOZAMBIQUE FINANCE MINISTRY: IMF CONCLUDES MISSION, GOVERNMENT HOPES VISIT 'OPENS THE WAY' FOR A POTENTIAL CREDIT FACILITY

MOZAMBIQUE FINANCE MINISTRY: IMF CONCLUDES MISSION, GOVERNMENT HOPES VISIT 'OPENS THE WAY' FOR A POTENTIAL CREDIT FACILITY

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 18, 2026 8:04 PM IST
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MOZAMBIQUE FINANCE MINISTRY: IMF CONCLUDES MISSION, GOVERNMENT HOPES VISIT 'OPENS THE WAY' FOR A POTENTIAL CREDIT FACILITY

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MOZAMBIQUE FINANCE MINISTRY: IMF CONCLUDES MISSION, GOVERNMENT HOPES VISIT 'OPENS THE WAY' FOR A POTENTIAL CREDIT FACILITY

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MOZAMBIQUE FINANCE MINISTRY: IMF CONCLUDES MISSION, GOVERNMENT HOPES VISIT 'OPENS THE WAY' FOR A POTENTIAL CREDIT FACILITY
MOZAMBIQUE FINANCE MINISTRY: IMF CONCLUDES MISSION, GOVERNMENT HOPES VISIT 'OPENS THE WAY' FOR A POTENTIAL CREDIT FACILITY
MOZAMBIQUE FINANCE MINISTRY: IMF CONCLUDES MISSION, GOVERNMENT HOPES VISIT 'OPENS THE WAY' FOR A POTENTIAL CREDIT FACILITY
MOZAMBIQUE FINANCE MINISTRY: IMF CONCLUDES MISSION, GOVERNMENT HOPES VISIT 'OPENS THE WAY' FOR A POTENTIAL CREDIT FACILITY

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