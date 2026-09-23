LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > BRIEF-Directa SIM H1 Net Profit €7.3 Mln

BRIEF-Directa SIM H1 Net Profit €7.3 Mln

BRIEF-Directa SIM H1 Net Profit €7.3 Mln

Written By:
Published: September 23, 2026 19:12:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BRIEF-Directa SIM H1 Net Profit €7.3 Mln

Sept 23 (Reuters) – Directa SIM SpA: * H1 NET PROFIT €7.3 MILLION Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gdansk Newsroom)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 23, 2026 7:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

PUTIN I'M SURE THAT THE SPECIAL MILITARY OPERATION'S GOALS WILL BE ACHIEVED

Press Release: BRIEF-India Food Safety Authority Says Will Implement Front-Of-Pack Food Warning Labels Under A Single-Phase Approach, Per Filing

McDonald's outlines $8.5 billion plan to support franchisees

BRIEF-Sidike New Materials Science & Technology Plans To Invest In BOPET Base Film Expansion Project

BRIEF-Biomea Fusion Announces Termination Of Proposed Public Offering Of Securities

LATEST NEWS

US business activity at more than five-year high; inflation pressures building

Carzbazzar Crosses 1,000 Cars Stocked in Just Six Months; Valuation Reaches Rs 150 Crore

Fans gets a glimpse of Alex Eala ahead of her Singapore Open debut

BRIEF-Directa SIM H1 Net Profit €7.3 Mln

Exclusive-Anthropic, OpenEvidence partner to bring medical AI worldwide

NYSE and Blockchain.com to explore selling tokenised stocks

Fans gets a glimpse of Alex Eala ahead of her Singapore Open debut

NYSE and Blockchain.com to explore selling tokenised stocks

Dollar hits near two-month high on Fed rate hike prospects

Fans gets a glimpse of Alex Eala ahead of her Singapore Open debut

BRIEF-Directa SIM H1 Net Profit €7.3 Mln

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BRIEF-Directa SIM H1 Net Profit €7.3 Mln

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BRIEF-Directa SIM H1 Net Profit €7.3 Mln
BRIEF-Directa SIM H1 Net Profit €7.3 Mln
BRIEF-Directa SIM H1 Net Profit €7.3 Mln
BRIEF-Directa SIM H1 Net Profit €7.3 Mln

QUICK LINKS