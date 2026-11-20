Nov 20 (Reuters) – EMB Mission Bound AB (publ): * Q3 EBITDA SEK 23.6 MILLION * Q3 REVENUE SEK 51.7 MILLION Source text: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)

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