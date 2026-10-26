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Home > World > BRIEF-Fulin Precision Q3 Net Profit Up 140.97% Y/Y

BRIEF-Fulin Precision Q3 Net Profit Up 140.97% Y/Y

BRIEF-Fulin Precision Q3 Net Profit Up 140.97% Y/Y

Written By:
Published: October 26, 2026 14:22:11 IST

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BRIEF-Fulin Precision Q3 Net Profit Up 140.97% Y/Y

Oct 26 (Reuters) – Fulin Precision Co Ltd: * Q3 NET PROFIT UP 140.97% Y/Y Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2026 2:22 PM IST
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BRIEF-Fulin Precision Q3 Net Profit Up 140.97% Y/Y

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BRIEF-Fulin Precision Q3 Net Profit Up 140.97% Y/Y
BRIEF-Fulin Precision Q3 Net Profit Up 140.97% Y/Y
BRIEF-Fulin Precision Q3 Net Profit Up 140.97% Y/Y
BRIEF-Fulin Precision Q3 Net Profit Up 140.97% Y/Y

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