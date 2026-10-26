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Home > World > EGYPT'S SHARE INDEX <.EGX30> DOWN 1.5% IN EARLY TRADE – LSEG

EGYPT'S SHARE INDEX <.EGX30> DOWN 1.5% IN EARLY TRADE – LSEG

EGYPT'S SHARE INDEX <.EGX30> DOWN 1.5% IN EARLY TRADE – LSEG

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Published: October 26, 2026 12:52:10 IST

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EGYPT'S SHARE INDEX <.EGX30> DOWN 1.5% IN EARLY TRADE – LSEG

EGYPT'S SHARE INDEX DOWN 1.5% IN EARLY TRADE – LSEG

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2026 12:52 PM IST
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EGYPT'S SHARE INDEX <.EGX30> DOWN 1.5% IN EARLY TRADE – LSEG

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EGYPT'S SHARE INDEX <.EGX30> DOWN 1.5% IN EARLY TRADE – LSEG
EGYPT'S SHARE INDEX <.EGX30> DOWN 1.5% IN EARLY TRADE – LSEG
EGYPT'S SHARE INDEX <.EGX30> DOWN 1.5% IN EARLY TRADE – LSEG
EGYPT'S SHARE INDEX <.EGX30> DOWN 1.5% IN EARLY TRADE – LSEG

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