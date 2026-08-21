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Home > World > BRIEF-Global Infratech Approves Raising Funds Up To 20 Million Rupees Via QIP

BRIEF-Global Infratech Approves Raising Funds Up To 20 Million Rupees Via QIP

BRIEF-Global Infratech Approves Raising Funds Up To 20 Million Rupees Via QIP

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Published: August 21, 2026 13:11:11 IST

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BRIEF-Global Infratech Approves Raising Funds Up To 20 Million Rupees Via QIP

Aug 21 (Reuters) – Global Infratech & Finance Ltd: * APPROVES RAISING FUNDS UP TO 20 MILLION RUPEES VIA QIP Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 21, 2026 1:11 PM IST
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BRIEF-Global Infratech Approves Raising Funds Up To 20 Million Rupees Via QIP

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BRIEF-Global Infratech Approves Raising Funds Up To 20 Million Rupees Via QIP

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BRIEF-Global Infratech Approves Raising Funds Up To 20 Million Rupees Via QIP
BRIEF-Global Infratech Approves Raising Funds Up To 20 Million Rupees Via QIP
BRIEF-Global Infratech Approves Raising Funds Up To 20 Million Rupees Via QIP
BRIEF-Global Infratech Approves Raising Funds Up To 20 Million Rupees Via QIP

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