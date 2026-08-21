Ariana Grande slams Trump for using her song in anti-trans tiktok

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Ariana Grande slams Trump for using her song in anti-trans tiktok

Ariana Grande slams Trump for using her song in anti-trans tiktok

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/tom-hanks-in-talks-to-feature-in-theo-of-golden-film-adaptation20260820201054"> <p class="title">Tom Hanks in talks to feature in 'Theo of Golden' film adaptation </p> <a>

Tom Hanks in talks to feature in 'Theo of Golden' film adaptation

Written By:
Last updated: August 21, 2026 13:22:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ariana Grande slams Trump for using her song in anti-trans tiktok

Washington, DC [US], August 21 (ANI): Ariana Grande has slammed US President Donald Trump for using her song We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) in a TikTok video promoting anti-transgender views, as her record label works to have the track removed from the clip, Deadline reported.

The three-time Grammy winner, who is currently winding down her Eternal Sunshine Tour, took to the comments section of a video posted by the Trump campaign on Thursday to object to the use of her music.

You Might Be Interested In

“Never use my music again,” Grande wrote. “Also, your truth is false.”

The video showed Trump walking onto a rally stage, accompanied by captions quoting lyrics from Grande’s 2024 single: “Me and my truth we sit in silence…”

The post then continued with the claims: “Men can’t have babies and should never compete in sports,” Deadline reported.

According to Deadline, Grande’s label is working to have the song removed from the video.

This is not the first time Grande has objected to the use of her music by the Trump administration. In June, the singer criticised the White House after her song Bye was used in a pro-ICE video.

Grande is the latest major recording artist to publicly object to the unauthorised use of their music in political content associated with Trump. Artists including Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, the Rolling Stones, Neil Young, Katy Perry, Kesha, Radiohead, Noah Kahan, Jess Glynne and Kenny Loggins have also previously pushed back against the use of their music, Deadline reported. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 21, 2026 1:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ariana Grandeeternal-sunshine-tourgrammy-winnermusic industrymusic-rightspolitical-contentTikTokus president donald trump

RELATED News

Festival-hit 'Never After Dark' trailer brings chilling tale of spirits, secrets and evil

'Scary Movie 6' set to release on Paramount+ on September 3

Tom Hanks in talks to feature in 'Theo of Golden' film adaptation

Naomi Watts to be honoured with Zurich film festival's Golden Eye Award for 'The Housewife'

Brad Pitt joins Wim Wenders' Peter Zumthor documentary as executive producer

LATEST NEWS

Samsung SDI says to sell $3.2 billion worth of Samsung Display shares back to display maker

Samsung SDI says to sell $3.2 billion worth of Samsung Display shares back to display maker

Ariana Grande slams Trump for using her song in anti-trans tiktok

Yankees roll past Orioles 6-1 to finish road sweep

BRIEF-Global Infratech Approves Raising Funds Up To 20 Million Rupees Via QIP

Samsung SDI says to sell $3.2 billion worth of Samsung Display shares back to display maker

Samsung SDI says to sell $3.2 billion worth of Samsung Display shares back to display maker

Swiatek sets up Pegula showdown after injured Rybakina retires

CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY, ON DETAINED U.S. RESEARCHER: THERE IS NO SO-CALLED WRONGFUL DETENTION

US teen drops lawsuit against Meta, Google and Snap ahead of trial

Ariana Grande slams Trump for using her song in anti-trans tiktok

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ariana Grande slams Trump for using her song in anti-trans tiktok

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ariana Grande slams Trump for using her song in anti-trans tiktok
Ariana Grande slams Trump for using her song in anti-trans tiktok
Ariana Grande slams Trump for using her song in anti-trans tiktok
Ariana Grande slams Trump for using her song in anti-trans tiktok

QUICK LINKS