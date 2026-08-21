Ariana Grande slams Trump for using her song in anti-trans tiktok

Washington, DC [US], August 21 (ANI): Ariana Grande has slammed US President Donald Trump for using her song We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) in a TikTok video promoting anti-transgender views, as her record label works to have the track removed from the clip, Deadline reported.

The three-time Grammy winner, who is currently winding down her Eternal Sunshine Tour, took to the comments section of a video posted by the Trump campaign on Thursday to object to the use of her music.

“Never use my music again,” Grande wrote. “Also, your truth is false.”

The video showed Trump walking onto a rally stage, accompanied by captions quoting lyrics from Grande’s 2024 single: “Me and my truth we sit in silence…”

The post then continued with the claims: “Men can’t have babies and should never compete in sports,” Deadline reported.

According to Deadline, Grande’s label is working to have the song removed from the video.

This is not the first time Grande has objected to the use of her music by the Trump administration. In June, the singer criticised the White House after her song Bye was used in a pro-ICE video.

Grande is the latest major recording artist to publicly object to the unauthorised use of their music in political content associated with Trump. Artists including Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, the Rolling Stones, Neil Young, Katy Perry, Kesha, Radiohead, Noah Kahan, Jess Glynne and Kenny Loggins have also previously pushed back against the use of their music, Deadline reported. (ANI)

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