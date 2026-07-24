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Home > World > BRIEF-Lig Defense & Aerospace Co Wins 120.2 Billion Won Order For L-Sam Components

BRIEF-Lig Defense & Aerospace Co Wins 120.2 Billion Won Order For L-Sam Components

BRIEF-Lig Defense & Aerospace Co Wins 120.2 Billion Won Order For L-Sam Components

Written By:
Published: July 24, 2026 09:57:07 IST

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BRIEF-Lig Defense & Aerospace Co Wins 120.2 Billion Won Order For L-Sam Components

LIG Defense & Aerospace Co Ltd: * WINS 120.2 BILLION WON ORDER FOR L-SAM COMPONENTS Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 24, 2026 9:57 AM IST
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BRIEF-Lig Defense & Aerospace Co Wins 120.2 Billion Won Order For L-Sam Components

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BRIEF-Lig Defense & Aerospace Co Wins 120.2 Billion Won Order For L-Sam Components

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BRIEF-Lig Defense & Aerospace Co Wins 120.2 Billion Won Order For L-Sam Components
BRIEF-Lig Defense & Aerospace Co Wins 120.2 Billion Won Order For L-Sam Components
BRIEF-Lig Defense & Aerospace Co Wins 120.2 Billion Won Order For L-Sam Components
BRIEF-Lig Defense & Aerospace Co Wins 120.2 Billion Won Order For L-Sam Components

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