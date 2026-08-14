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Home > World > BRIEF-Noble Development Posts QTRLY Net Loss Of 418 MLN Baht

BRIEF-Noble Development Posts QTRLY Net Loss Of 418 MLN Baht

BRIEF-Noble Development Posts QTRLY Net Loss Of 418 MLN Baht

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Published: August 14, 2026 21:29:07 IST

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BRIEF-Noble Development Posts QTRLY Net Loss Of 418 MLN Baht

Aug 14 (Reuters) – Noble Development PCL: * QTRLY NET LOSS 418 MILLION BAHT * QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE 1,091 MILLION BAHT Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 14, 2026 9:29 PM IST
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BRIEF-Noble Development Posts QTRLY Net Loss Of 418 MLN Baht

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BRIEF-Noble Development Posts QTRLY Net Loss Of 418 MLN Baht
BRIEF-Noble Development Posts QTRLY Net Loss Of 418 MLN Baht
BRIEF-Noble Development Posts QTRLY Net Loss Of 418 MLN Baht
BRIEF-Noble Development Posts QTRLY Net Loss Of 418 MLN Baht

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