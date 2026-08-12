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Home > World > BRIEF-Raya Customer Experience Q2 Consol Profit EGP 51.7 Mln

BRIEF-Raya Customer Experience Q2 Consol Profit EGP 51.7 Mln

BRIEF-Raya Customer Experience Q2 Consol Profit EGP 51.7 Mln

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Published: August 12, 2026 12:58:12 IST

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BRIEF-Raya Customer Experience Q2 Consol Profit EGP 51.7 Mln

Aug 12 (Reuters) – RAYA CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE: * Q2 CONSOL NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTBALE EGP 51.7 MILLION * Q2 CONSOL REVENUE EGP 749.1 MILLION Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 12, 2026 12:58 PM IST
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BRIEF-Raya Customer Experience Q2 Consol Profit EGP 51.7 Mln

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BRIEF-Raya Customer Experience Q2 Consol Profit EGP 51.7 Mln
BRIEF-Raya Customer Experience Q2 Consol Profit EGP 51.7 Mln
BRIEF-Raya Customer Experience Q2 Consol Profit EGP 51.7 Mln
BRIEF-Raya Customer Experience Q2 Consol Profit EGP 51.7 Mln

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