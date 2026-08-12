Championing Integrated Healthcare: Dr. Vinitha Ramachandran Recognised for Diabetes–Oral Health Excellence

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > NX News > Championing Integrated Healthcare: Dr. Vinitha Ramachandran Recognised for Diabetes–Oral Health Excellence

Championing Integrated Healthcare: Dr. Vinitha Ramachandran Recognised for Diabetes–Oral Health Excellence

Championing Integrated Healthcare: Dr. Vinitha Ramachandran Recognised for Diabetes–Oral Health Excellence

Written By:
Last updated: August 12, 2026 12:40:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Championing Integrated Healthcare: Dr. Vinitha Ramachandran Recognised for Diabetes–Oral Health Excellence

Recognized for advancing diabetes–oral health research while promoting collaborative, patient-centered care through clinical excellence, education, and teamwork.
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 12: As healthcare increasingly shifts toward integrated and preventive care, Dr. Vinitha Ramachandran is helping reshape conversations around one often-overlooked aspect of chronic disease management the connection between diabetes and oral health.

A respected periodontist, educator, researcher, and PhD holder in Periodontal Medicine, Dr. Ramachandran has dedicated her professional career to advancing awareness of how periodontal health influences the overall well-being of individuals living with diabetes. Her sustained efforts in clinical practice, research, and education have earned her recognition as the “Diabetic Dentist,” reflecting her commitment to bridging the gap between dentistry and systemic healthcare.

You Might Be Interested In

Dr. Vinitha Ramachandran’s interest in diabetes care stems from a distinguished medical legacy. She is the granddaughter of Prof. M. Viswanathan, widely regarded as the Father of Diabetology in India. Growing up in a family deeply involved in diabetes research and patient care inspired her to explore the relationship between systemic diseases and oral health, ultimately leading her to specialize in periodontal medicine with a strong focus on diabetes-related oral complications.

Supported by advanced international training and years of research, Dr. Vinitha has consistently emphasized that oral health should be considered an integral component of diabetes management rather than an isolated aspect of healthcare. Scientific evidence increasingly highlights the two-way relationship between diabetes and periodontal disease, making collaborative care between physicians and dental professionals more important than ever.

As an active member of the Diabetes in Oral Health (DIOH) Study Group, Dr. Vinitha continues to advocate for interdisciplinary healthcare models that encourage closer collaboration between medical and dental practitioners. Through lectures, educational initiatives, research contributions, and patient awareness programs, she has worked to promote preventive care, early diagnosis, and improved understanding of the impact periodontal health can have on diabetes outcomes.
While her research and clinical leadership remain central to her work, Dr. Vinitha also acknowledges the dedicated team that supports her mission. She credits her two dental assistants, a dental nurse, and her media manager for contributing to efficient patient care, supporting research initiatives, coordinating clinical activities, and helping disseminate evidence-based oral health education through public awareness and professional outreach. She believes that improving diabetes-related oral health awareness is a collective effort driven by teamwork, patient education, and collaboration.

Her message remains consistent: better oral health contributes to better diabetes care. By encouraging patients, clinicians, and healthcare institutions to adopt a more comprehensive approach, she has become an influential voice in advancing holistic healthcare practices.

Beyond clinical excellence, Dr. Vinitha’s work reflects a broader vision of patient-centered healthcare where prevention, education, and evidence-based treatment work together to improve long-term health outcomes. Her continued research and advocacy contribute to the growing global recognition that oral health plays a meaningful role in managing chronic diseases.

Recognizing her significant contributions to periodontal medicine, diabetes research, and integrated patient care, Business Mint has honoured Dr. Vinitha Ramachandran at the Nationwide Health Care Awards 2026 under the category “Excellence in Diabetes–Oral Health Research & Periodontal Care –  2026” The recognition celebrates her outstanding efforts in advancing interdisciplinary healthcare and raising awareness about the essential role of oral health in diabetes management.

As healthcare systems continue to embrace integrated treatment approaches, professionals like Dr. Vinitha Ramachandran are helping redefine how chronic diseases are understood and managed, ensuring oral health receives the clinical attention it deserves within comprehensive diabetes care.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 12, 2026 12:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

LawMento Emerges as the Most-Listed Active Course Provider on LawBhoomi

Why India’s IT Certification Market Is About to Consolidate And Which Institute Is Positioned to Lead It

Aahwahan Foundation & NephroPlus CSR: Standing with 500 Marginal Farmers in Their Time of Need, in Dhanarua, Patna, Bihar

“Don’t Give Divyang Athletes Donations — Give Them Sponsorships”: Aushim Khetarpal

BIG FM celebrated Bengal’s Change Makers at BIG Impact Awards Kolkata 2026

LATEST NEWS

China's Tencent posts 11% second-quarter revenue rise, profit misses estimates

Tata chair Chandrasekaran to step down after tension with controlling charity arm

Reds secure comeback win over White Sox on ‘Pope Night’

BRIEF-Far Eastern New Century Says Jan-Jun Net Profit T$5.83 Bln

Hedge funds upped short AI bets in July, Hazeltree says

European stocks steady, oil rises before CPI

Industrial chicken farming fuels spread of diarrhoea-causing bacteria

McMahon, Grisham power Yankees past Mariners 4-1

Reuters Sports News Summary

South Korea unveils future technology drivers, targets moon landing by 2030

Championing Integrated Healthcare: Dr. Vinitha Ramachandran Recognised for Diabetes–Oral Health Excellence

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Championing Integrated Healthcare: Dr. Vinitha Ramachandran Recognised for Diabetes–Oral Health Excellence

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Championing Integrated Healthcare: Dr. Vinitha Ramachandran Recognised for Diabetes–Oral Health Excellence
Championing Integrated Healthcare: Dr. Vinitha Ramachandran Recognised for Diabetes–Oral Health Excellence
Championing Integrated Healthcare: Dr. Vinitha Ramachandran Recognised for Diabetes–Oral Health Excellence
Championing Integrated Healthcare: Dr. Vinitha Ramachandran Recognised for Diabetes–Oral Health Excellence

QUICK LINKS