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Home > World > BRIEF-Rfhic Corp Q3 Operating Profit 21.7 Billion Won, Up 194.3% From Year Earlier

BRIEF-Rfhic Corp Q3 Operating Profit 21.7 Billion Won, Up 194.3% From Year Earlier

BRIEF-Rfhic Corp Q3 Operating Profit 21.7 Billion Won, Up 194.3% From Year Earlier

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Published: October 27, 2026 07:36:04 IST

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BRIEF-Rfhic Corp Q3 Operating Profit 21.7 Billion Won, Up 194.3% From Year Earlier

RFHIC Corp: * RFHIC CORP: Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 21.7 BILLION WON, UP 194.3% FROM YEAR EARLIER Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2026 7:36 AM IST
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BRIEF-Rfhic Corp Q3 Operating Profit 21.7 Billion Won, Up 194.3% From Year Earlier

BRIEF-Rfhic Corp Q3 Operating Profit 21.7 Billion Won, Up 194.3% From Year Earlier

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BRIEF-Rfhic Corp Q3 Operating Profit 21.7 Billion Won, Up 194.3% From Year Earlier

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BRIEF-Rfhic Corp Q3 Operating Profit 21.7 Billion Won, Up 194.3% From Year Earlier
BRIEF-Rfhic Corp Q3 Operating Profit 21.7 Billion Won, Up 194.3% From Year Earlier
BRIEF-Rfhic Corp Q3 Operating Profit 21.7 Billion Won, Up 194.3% From Year Earlier
BRIEF-Rfhic Corp Q3 Operating Profit 21.7 Billion Won, Up 194.3% From Year Earlier

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