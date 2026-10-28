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Home > World > BRIEF-Skane-Mollan Reports Q3 Operating Profit Of SEK 6.1 Mln

BRIEF-Skane-Mollan Reports Q3 Operating Profit Of SEK 6.1 Mln

BRIEF-Skane-Mollan Reports Q3 Operating Profit Of SEK 6.1 Mln

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Published: October 28, 2026 19:54:05 IST

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BRIEF-Skane-Mollan Reports Q3 Operating Profit Of SEK 6.1 Mln

Oct 28 (Reuters) – Skane mollan AB: * Q3 REVENUE SEK 55.0 MILLION * Q3 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 6.1 MILLION Source text Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2026 7:54 PM IST
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BRIEF-Skane-Mollan Reports Q3 Operating Profit Of SEK 6.1 Mln

BRIEF-Skane-Mollan Reports Q3 Operating Profit Of SEK 6.1 Mln

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BRIEF-Skane-Mollan Reports Q3 Operating Profit Of SEK 6.1 Mln
BRIEF-Skane-Mollan Reports Q3 Operating Profit Of SEK 6.1 Mln
BRIEF-Skane-Mollan Reports Q3 Operating Profit Of SEK 6.1 Mln
BRIEF-Skane-Mollan Reports Q3 Operating Profit Of SEK 6.1 Mln

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