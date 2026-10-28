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Home > Hollywood > Romantic comedy 'Oktoberfest' first look out, Jeanne Goursaud and Jannis Niewöhner to play lead

Romantic comedy 'Oktoberfest' first look out, Jeanne Goursaud and Jannis Niewöhner to play lead

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/heated-rivalry-star-connor-storrie-in-talks-to-play-villain-in-ryan-goslings-ghost-rider16016020261028195336"> <p class="title">'Heated Rivalry' star Connor Storrie in talks to play villain in Ryan Gosling's 'Ghost Rider'  </p> <a>

'Heated Rivalry' star Connor Storrie in talks to play villain in Ryan Gosling's 'Ghost Rider'  

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Last updated: October 28, 2026 20:12:12 IST

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Romantic comedy 'Oktoberfest' first look out, Jeanne Goursaud and Jannis Niewöhner to play lead

Washington DC [US], October 28 (ANI): The streaming giant Netflix has unveiled the cast and first image for Simon Verhoeven’s German-language romantic comedy ‘Oktoberfest’. It is set against the backdrop of the country’s world-famous beer festival in Munich, reported Deadline. 

Jeanne Goursaud co-stars as an Oktoberfest waitress and single mother with a complicated personal life opposite Jannis Niewöhner as a stressed businessman who gets stranded in Munich while on a business trip to the city, as per Deadline. 

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When the two protagonists from completely different worlds are thrown together, they come to realise that they have more in common than they initially realised.

Netflix shared the first look of lead stars Jeanne Goursaud and Jannis Niewöhner on Wednesday. 

 
 
 
 
 
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According to the outlet, the movie is produced by Quirin Berg, Max Wiedemann, Kirstin Winkler at Munich-based production house Wiedemann & Berg Film, the award-winning Munich-based production house behind features The Lives of Others and Never Look Away as well as Dark, 4 Blocks and Pagan Peak.

The ensemble cast also features a host of German household names including Senta Berger, Michaela May, Eisi Gulp and Marlene Morreis as well as newcomer Bosse Hopperdietz, alongside Peter Gallagher (The O.C.), Fisher Stevens (Succession) and Bart Edwards (The Witcher).

“Oktoberfest is a wonderful, crazy place. Nowhere else can you experience perhaps the most romantic kiss of your life while someone is throwing up two meters away. People let their guard down quickly here, and that leads to surprising, honest, human encounters,” said Verhoeven as quoted by Deadline. 

Production began on September 15, 2026 against the backdrop of the Oktoberfest, with the cast and crew shooting on location among thousands of festival visitors, inside the real beer tents, and across the festival grounds, reported Deadline. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2026 8:12 PM IST
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Tags: entertainmentgerman-language-filmjeanne-goursaudoktoberfestromantic comedysimon-verhoeven

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Romantic comedy 'Oktoberfest' first look out, Jeanne Goursaud and Jannis Niewöhner to play lead

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Romantic comedy 'Oktoberfest' first look out, Jeanne Goursaud and Jannis Niewöhner to play lead

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Romantic comedy 'Oktoberfest' first look out, Jeanne Goursaud and Jannis Niewöhner to play lead

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Romantic comedy 'Oktoberfest' first look out, Jeanne Goursaud and Jannis Niewöhner to play lead
Romantic comedy 'Oktoberfest' first look out, Jeanne Goursaud and Jannis Niewöhner to play lead
Romantic comedy 'Oktoberfest' first look out, Jeanne Goursaud and Jannis Niewöhner to play lead
Romantic comedy 'Oktoberfest' first look out, Jeanne Goursaud and Jannis Niewöhner to play lead

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