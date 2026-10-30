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Home > World > BRIEF-Zhongtai Securities Q3 Net Profit Down 41.4% Y/Y

BRIEF-Zhongtai Securities Q3 Net Profit Down 41.4% Y/Y

BRIEF-Zhongtai Securities Q3 Net Profit Down 41.4% Y/Y

Written By:
Published: October 30, 2026 15:13:12 IST

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BRIEF-Zhongtai Securities Q3 Net Profit Down 41.4% Y/Y

Oct 30 (Reuters) – Zhongtai Securities Co Ltd : * Q3 NET PROFIT DOWN 41.4% Y/Y Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 30, 2026 3:13 PM IST
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BRIEF-Zhongtai Securities Q3 Net Profit Down 41.4% Y/Y

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BRIEF-Zhongtai Securities Q3 Net Profit Down 41.4% Y/Y
BRIEF-Zhongtai Securities Q3 Net Profit Down 41.4% Y/Y
BRIEF-Zhongtai Securities Q3 Net Profit Down 41.4% Y/Y
BRIEF-Zhongtai Securities Q3 Net Profit Down 41.4% Y/Y

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