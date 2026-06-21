"Build a world where every generation can lead a healthy life": Guterres extends wishes on International Day of Yoga

New York [US], June 21 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres extended greetings on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, highlighting yoga’s global reach and its role in promoting physical and mental well-being across generations.

In a post on X, Guterres said yoga, which traces its origins to ancient India, has evolved into a universal practice embraced by people of all faiths and cultures.

“From its deep roots in ancient India, yoga has become truly universal, helping millions of people of all faiths & cultures find calm, build strength & live with purpose,” Guterres said.

He noted that the practice promotes mindfulness, respect, and care not only for individuals but also for society and the environment.

“It teaches us mindfulness, respect & care for ourselves, for our planet & for one another,” he added.

Extending his message on the occasion, the UN chief called for greater care for elderly populations and urged efforts to build a healthier world for all generations.

“On this Yoga Day, let’s extend that care to the older members of our human family & build a world where every generation can lead a healthy life. Namaste!” the UN Secretary-General added.

The 12th International Day of Yoga this year is observed with the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, highlighting the role of yoga in supporting health and well-being across all age groups.

According to UN information, yoga is considered a valuable practice for healthy ageing, as it helps maintain key physical and mental abilities that enable individuals to remain active, independent and socially engaged as they grow older.

Recognising yoga’s global appeal, the United Nations General Assembly, on December 11, 2014, adopted a resolution proclaiming June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

The day aims to raise global awareness about the numerous benefits of practising yoga. The resolution establishing the observance was proposed by India and received endorsement from a record 175 member states.

The proposal was first introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the opening of the 69th session of the UN General Assembly, where he said: “Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action.”

“Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature,” he added.

The resolution also highlights “the importance of individuals and populations making healthier choices and following lifestyle patterns that foster good health”.

The International Day of Yoga continues to be marked worldwide with events promoting physical fitness, mindfulness and holistic well-being. (ANI)

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